Morecambe boss looks forward to Bristol Rovers trip

The Shrimps head to the Memorial Stadium, looking for a first win of the league season after three draws and as many defeats in the first six matches.

They face a Rovers team back in League One at the first time of asking following promotion last time out.

Rovers might be without a victory in their last three league outings but had defeated Burton Albion and Oxford United in the opening fortnight of the campaign.

Morecambe go into tomorrow's game on the back of the midweek match with Everton's U21s Picture: Michael Williamson

“It’s a really good venue to go to,” Adams said.

“The atmosphere is always excellent but we’re hopeful we can go there and get a result.

“We’ve been to Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United and Oxford United, so it hasn’t been the easiest start to the season on the road.

“We want to go there and take the game to them and, hopefully, come away with something to show for it.”

Tomorrow’s match sees Adams pit his wits against Joey Barton, for whom he had plenty of praise.

Having previously guided Fleetwood Town into the League One play-offs, Barton joined Rovers in February last year.

While he was unable to prevent their drop into League Two, Barton guided them to promotion in 2021/22 after a run of two defeats in their last 19 matches.

A number of former Fleetwood players have reunited with Barton, whose squad also includes former Morecambe duo Aaron Collins and Antony Evans.

“He had a really good team at Fleetwood,” Adams said of his opposite number.

“It’s perhaps no surprise he’s gone back there to bring in a few of those players but he did really well to get Bristol Rovers up last season.

“When I was at Bradford City, they were struggling down the bottom end of the table but then they went on a great run.”

Morecambe go into the game on the back of Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy penalty win against Everton’s U21s at the Mazuma Stadium.

Having only scored three times in their previous eight games, the Shrimps doubled that tally in the 3-3 draw.

“We have been creating chances,” Adams said.