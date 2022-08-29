Morecambe players have to work on what went wrong against MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps had gone into the match, buoyed by their midweek Carabao Cup win at Championship club Rotherham United.

However, two goals in each half brought them back down to earth as the Dons left the Mazuma Stadium with a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Morecambe’s matchday captain said the squad would have to reflect on where they went wrong.

Morecambe matchday skipper Donald Love

He said: “It’s a hard one to take but we’ve got to rally round now.

“We’ve got a tight-knit squad and we’ve got to go into the next game and get a win.

“The way they move the ball, they’ve always got that extra midfielder who is always on the turn.

“You can see what they do and, unfortunately for us, it came off today.

“On another day, we take our chances in the second half and get back in the game, but it wasn’t to be today.

“We’ve been solid this year. We’ve got to watch them (the goals) back and see what we did wrong and learn from that.

“We did have chances in the second half and, if we take them, it’s a different game but we’ve got to look back and work on what we did wrong.

“We can see with the chances created, if Jensen (Weir) takes his, we’ve got another one after that through Kieran (Phillips).