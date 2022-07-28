Morecambe announce two captains going into the 2022/23 season

Connor Ripley has been named as club captain with Donald Love taking on the role of matchday skipper.

Ripley told the club website: “I am honoured to be named as club captain and I am really happy.

Connor Ripley has been named as Morecambe's club captain Picture: Morecambe FC

“The gaffer has chosen myself and Donald to be captains and we will show that his decision was the right one throughout the season.

“The conversations I had with the manager before I signed were always positive.

“I have never been a captain at a club before, so it is a real privilege.

Donald Love takes on the role of Morecambe's matchday captain Picture: Morecambe FC

“I think you can be as vocal as you want to be but you have to say the right things: you have to act in the right manner as well.

“I like a good joke about and a mess around but I want to win and I want to improve.

“I would like to think the way I do things will help the team as a whole.”

Love added: “It is a proud moment for me.

“Hopefully me and Rippers (Ripley) can do a good job and represent the club in a good way.

“It is my first time taking the captain’s armband, so hopefully I can do well when I am in the post.

“I don’t need extra motivation but having the responsibility is massive for me on a personal level.

“I want to get out there and show the gaffer that his choice in me is justified, and hopefully I can do that for him across the season.”

As well as revealing their new captains, the Shrimps have also published updated squad numbers for the season.