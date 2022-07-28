Morecambe boss: League One survival would be success for the Shrimps

Last season saw the Shrimps finish 19th, two points clear of the relegation places at the end of their first year at that level.

With the division looking even stronger in 2022/23, the Morecambe boss admits he would be satisfied with the same position come full-time on the final day at Exeter City next May.

He said: “We would take that right away.

Morecambe celebrated survival on the final day of last season Picture: Michael Williamson

“We have got to understand where we are as a football club – and where we are is we have done really well to stay in League One for another season.

“If we can do that next season, then that will be another successful period.

“Until we get to a stage where we increase the attendance, we increase the budget and we increase commercial (activity) to a certain level, then that’s the way we’re going to have to be.”

In February last year, while in the midst of their promotion battle from League Two, Morecambe announced a plan to become a competitive and sustainable League One club by 2024.

Part one was achieved by promotion that year with last season’s survival fulfilling the next stage of the mission.

The plan also included the hiring of a general manager, as well as improving the matchday experience and day-to-day operations.

Steps have been taken in that direction with the arrivals of a general manager, a reinforced media team and a supporters’ liaison officer.

As for the fans, a long-awaited development has seen the provision of a roof behind the Bartercard Stand.

Nevertheless, Adams reiterated that the club’s journey hasn’t been completed yet.

He warned: “We have got a long way to go to be an established League One club.

“What has helped put that in place is getting promoted, which has enabled the football club to get better.

“Staff have come in off the field and all of that has enabled us to progress.

“You look behind the back of the goal, where there’s now a shelter for the supporters, and you see the amount of money that has been spent on the pitch.