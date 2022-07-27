Morecambe manager: Shrimps would have liked a busier summer window so far

Having returned to the Mazuma Stadium in February for a second spell in charge, Adams oversaw the Shrimps’ survival as they eventually finished 19th in the division.

With that in mind, the Scot set about overhauling the squad he inherited from Stephen Robinson following his departure for St Mirren.

Six players left upon the completion of their deals with another 10 under contract made available for transfer.

Caleb Watts is one of eight new arrivals at Morecambe so far

Of those 10, only Jonah Ayunga has departed after reuniting with Robinson, though another eight new faces have come in so far this summer..

“We would have liked to have been busier in the transfer window,” Adams acknowledged.

“We’ve still got some budget left to do that and we’ve been working on deals to try and get in one or two others.

“The areas we’re looking to strengthen, we will keep confidential, but we’re trying to give ourselves a bit of competition for places.

“We feel the ones we’ve taken in have settled in well and we feel they can do really well for us.”

As was the case last season, League One in 2022/23 is a division with plenty of big names, reputations and aspirations.

Adams has already said he believes as many as 14 clubs will be eyeing a top-six position come the end of the campaign.

With that level of competition and the profiles enjoyed by some clubs, outsiders could have held the view that Morecambe may find it difficult to attract players.

Nevertheless, the Shrimps have been an enticing enough proposition for six permanent arrivals and two Premier League loanees in Caleb Watts (Southampton) and Jensen Weir (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Weir’s move on Monday of this week ended supporters’ two-week wait for further additions as Adams looks to fill the remaining gaps in his squad.

The centre of defence would seem to be the obvious area in need of strengthening with the new campaign only three days away.

The manager admitted loan signings, in particular, have been a challenge but expects a domino effect to take hold once clubs higher up the pyramid make players available.

Adams added: “I think it’s been hard from the point of view that, financially, we all understand we’re in League One and are expected to pay a certain amount to a player.

“That becomes an issue but loan deals have also been difficult for all clubs because we’ve seen clubs in the Premier League and the Championship want to hold on to players a wee bit longer and have a look at them.

“Numbers-wise, we aren’t as strong at the moment but I think we’ve added some really good players to the squad.

“I think we’ve added a bit of experience with players who have played in the Championship as well as League One and League Two.