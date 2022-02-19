Morecambe boss is braced for a battle at Shrewsbury Town this afternoon

The Shrimps make the trip, looking for a second league victory in their last nine matches: one which could see them escape the League One bottom four if other results go their way.

A win would also complete the league double over their hosts, having beaten them 2-0 at the Mazuma Stadium in mid-August.

Morecambe make the trip sitting 21st in the table, three places and four points behind the Shrews who haven’t won in their last seven league outings.

Cole Stockton scored when Morecambe beat Shrewsbury Town on home soil last August

Robinson said of today’s hosts: “They are big, strong and they compete.

“They play a lot of diagonal balls into the box and they are organised - but they are beatable.

“For that to happen, first and foremost, we have to defend our box well, which we have done recently.”

Morecambe’s goalscorers in the reverse meeting were Adam Phillips and Cole Stockton.

It was the latter’s fourth goal in the opening three games of the season: one which has seen him net 21 times.

Having been the subject of speculation in last month’s transfer window, Stockton stayed put with Robinson outlining his desire to offer the 27-year-old a new contract.

Asked if there was any update on that situation, the Morecambe boss replied: “I’ve had a conversation with Cole and spoken to him about it.

“It’s a situation that’s ongoing. He knows my thoughts and feelings about it.”