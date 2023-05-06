Morecambe boss happy to be wrong in Lincoln City victory
Derek Adams admitted he was happy to be wrong concerning one element of Morecambe’s dramatic victory against Lincoln City last weekend.
In the build-up to their 3-2 win at the Mazuma Stadium, Adams had spoken about the Shrimps’ victories against Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic over the previous two weeks.
The manager had maintained how important scoring the first goal was in those matches, in order for his players to avoid having to chase the game.
Ironically, that’s exactly what they had to do after falling two goals behind early in the second half last Saturday.
Cole Stockton then scored either side of Oumar Niasse’s equaliser as the Shrimps claimed three points to keep them in the League One survival hunt.
When it was put to Adams that, last weekend, the final goal was more important than the first, he chuckled: “Yes it was! It was a really good victory for us.
“To be in the situation we were at 2-0 down, and then to come back and win 3-2, shows a lot of character and the players have got that in them.
“Having been 1-0 behind and then to lose the (second) goal straight after half-time, it was really important we got a goal quickly after that.
“It allowed us to get back in the game and we created some really good openings.”
At one point last weekend, Morecambe were on their way back to League Two given they trailed Lincoln 2-0 and MK Dons led Barnsley 4-1.
However, come 5pm, the Shrimps were celebrating three points and MK Dons had thrown away their three-goal advantage to draw 4-4.
Morecambe’s survival prospects now hinge on the outcome of tomorrow’s trip to Exeter City, as well as matches elsewhere.
Consequently, Adams reiterated that last weekend was proof that players and supporters should never give up – even when the odds seem to be stacked against them.
He said: “At one stage, MK Dons were 4-1 up, we were 2-0 down and nothing was going for us.
“We then got back in the game and took the lead, then MK Dons were 4-3 up and then it went to 4-4 – and that just shows you how quickly the game can change.”