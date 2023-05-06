The manager had maintained how important scoring the first goal was in those matches, in order for his players to avoid having to chase the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, that’s exactly what they had to do after falling two goals behind early in the second half last Saturday.

Connor Ripley celebrates Morecambe's victory over Lincoln City last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

Cole Stockton then scored either side of Oumar Niasse’s equaliser as the Shrimps claimed three points to keep them in the League One survival hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it was put to Adams that, last weekend, the final goal was more important than the first, he chuckled: “Yes it was! It was a really good victory for us.

“To be in the situation we were at 2-0 down, and then to come back and win 3-2, shows a lot of character and the players have got that in them.

“Having been 1-0 behind and then to lose the (second) goal straight after half-time, it was really important we got a goal quickly after that.

“It allowed us to get back in the game and we created some really good openings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point last weekend, Morecambe were on their way back to League Two given they trailed Lincoln 2-0 and MK Dons led Barnsley 4-1.

However, come 5pm, the Shrimps were celebrating three points and MK Dons had thrown away their three-goal advantage to draw 4-4.

Morecambe’s survival prospects now hinge on the outcome of tomorrow’s trip to Exeter City, as well as matches elsewhere.

Consequently, Adams reiterated that last weekend was proof that players and supporters should never give up – even when the odds seem to be stacked against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “At one stage, MK Dons were 4-1 up, we were 2-0 down and nothing was going for us.