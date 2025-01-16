Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams believes new signing Callum Cooke has the capabilities to provide Morecambe with an added goalscoring threat from the centre of midfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams and Cooke worked together at Bradford City, with the Shrimps’ boss hoping he can hit the ground running after being released by Hartlepool United last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum is one who should have done better than he’s done so far,” Adams said of the 27-year-old, who has also featured for Crewe Alexandra, Blackpool and Peterborough United.

Callum Cooke (left) played under Derek Adams at Bradford City Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“He’s got the ability to open up defences, he’s good at dead ball situations but he needs to score more goals.

“That’s what we’re looking for from him; to get into areas that can help us.

“He is one who can pick up good areas and understands the game very well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goalscoring midfielder has been a common thread running throughout Adams’ teams, with Aaron Wildig and Jensen Weir two notable examples at Morecambe.

Ben Tollitt has eight goals this season, playing out wide, but no central midfielder has scored more than twice.

It’s a situation which frustrates Adams as Morecambe look to improve upon a return of 22 goals in 24 matches and climb the League Two table.

He said: “So far this season, the likes of Paul Lewis, Harvey Macadam and Callum Jones are the ones who should be scoring from midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They haven’t but they have the remainder of the season to do that.”

Schofield’s arrival provides another option in goal, with Stuart Moore’s absence having seen teenager Alfie Scales acting as back-up to Harry Burgoyne.

Speaking before Christmas, Adams had said Moore would face ‘four to five weeks out’ but that spell on the sidelines will now be longer.

He added: “Stuart has had a setback, he’s still feeling some pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s missed a good chunk of last season and this season, which we have to be mindful of, and we’re unsure as to when any return date will be.

“Ryan is the most experienced of the three keepers we have; he’s played 33 games in the Championship and gives us competition in that area, which we need.”