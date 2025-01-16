Morecambe boss backs new faces to make an impression
Wednesday saw Cooke become the second new face at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium this week, following on from the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Schofield 24 hours earlier.
Adams and Cooke worked together at Bradford City, with the Shrimps’ boss hoping he can hit the ground running after being released by Hartlepool United last summer.
“Callum is one who should have done better than he’s done so far,” Adams said of the 27-year-old, who has also featured for Crewe Alexandra, Blackpool and Peterborough United.
“He’s got the ability to open up defences, he’s good at dead ball situations but he needs to score more goals.
“That’s what we’re looking for from him; to get into areas that can help us.
“He is one who can pick up good areas and understands the game very well.”
A goalscoring midfielder has been a common thread running throughout Adams’ teams, with Aaron Wildig and Jensen Weir two notable examples at Morecambe.
Ben Tollitt has eight goals this season, playing out wide, but no central midfielder has scored more than twice.
It’s a situation which frustrates Adams as Morecambe look to improve upon a return of 22 goals in 24 matches and climb the League Two table.
He said: “So far this season, the likes of Paul Lewis, Harvey Macadam and Callum Jones are the ones who should be scoring from midfield.
“They haven’t but they have the remainder of the season to do that.”
Schofield’s arrival provides another option in goal, with Stuart Moore’s absence having seen teenager Alfie Scales acting as back-up to Harry Burgoyne.
Speaking before Christmas, Adams had said Moore would face ‘four to five weeks out’ but that spell on the sidelines will now be longer.
He added: “Stuart has had a setback, he’s still feeling some pain.
“He’s missed a good chunk of last season and this season, which we have to be mindful of, and we’re unsure as to when any return date will be.
“Ryan is the most experienced of the three keepers we have; he’s played 33 games in the Championship and gives us competition in that area, which we need.”