Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger says they need to build on Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Fleetwood Town as they continue the quest to preserve their EFL status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing three successive games by a 1-0 scoreline, the Shrimps – whose new loan striker Andy Dallas made an immediate impact with two goals – scored four times and hit the woodwork twice at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

That attacking display eventually brought the club’s second home league win of the season and moved them off the foot of the League Two table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After failing to score in nine of their previous 11 games, it was a display that Grainger insists the Shrimps must look to follow up as they head to Newport County AFC this evening (7.45pm).

Morecambe head to Newport County AFC tonight after beating Fleetwood Town last weekend Picture: Morecambe FC

He said: “We fully deserved the win over Fleetwood and we can quite rightly go into the next games full of confidence.

“Andy Dallas made a superb debut and I was over the moon to see Marcus Dackers get his first goal too, as it has been a frustrating time for him.

“There is competition for places now and that should help drive us on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We left out Ben Tollitt, Gwion Edwards and Tom White on Saturday, who have all been excellent for us, and we know we have a squad that can get us out of the situation we find ourselves in.

“The gaffer (Derek Adams) said before the game that we need more wins and we took a really proactive approach on Saturday.

“We had three strikers on the pitch from the start and every one of them was fantastic in a great win.

“Now we have to back it up. We have to look to start getting back-to-back wins to put pressure on the teams above us to move us up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can take real confidence from Saturday and remain positive and stay on the front foot.”

Tonight’s game was rearranged after the original match in January was called off amid the referee’s concern over an area of the playing surface at Rodney Parade.

One of two matches taking place in League Two tonight, Morecambe know a win would lift them above Tranmere Rovers and out of the relegation positions in the process.