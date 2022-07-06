Morecambe begin their pre-season programme with Stalybridge Celtic victory

Morecambe manager Derek Adams used 18 players over the 90 minutes as his side kicked off the new campaign at Bower Fold.
Stalybridge started well with Ozzie Abadaki firing well over the bar before they took a 21st minute lead when Arron Grewal fired past Connor Ripley from the edge of the area.
The Shrimps came back with Caleb Watts looking dangerous but it was Connolly who had the first effort of note on 48 minutes.
He drew a save from the home keeper who then saved smartly from Watts’ close-range effort.
The Shrimps found the target on 83 minutes when Connolly was brought down in the area and stepped up to score from the resulting penalty.
Four minutes later, Adams’ side added a second when Gnahoua let fly with a powerful shot that beat a trialist in the Celtic goal to earn the win.
Morecambe are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Macclesfield (3pm).
Stalybridge Celtic: Hall, Harrison, Woods, Trialist A, Trialist B, Summers, Grewal, Padden, Correia, G Abadaki, O Abadaki. Subs: Ubah, Trialist C, Trialist D, Trialist E, Trialist F, Trialist G, Trialist H, Trialist I, Trialist J, Trialist K, Trialist L.
Morecambe: Ripley (Smith 57), Love (Gibson 57), Melbourne (Cooney 57), Fane, Rawson, Delaney, McDonald (Stockton 46), McLoughlin (McLaughlin 57) Obika (Gnahoua 57), Watts, Connolly. Sub not used: Da Silva Mendes.