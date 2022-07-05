Morecambe get set to start their pre-season programme at Stalybridge Celtic

The Shrimps make the journey to Bower Fold for their opening warm-up game of the summer when they meet Stalybridge Celtic (7.45pm).

It’s the first of six matches as Morecambe look to build upon last season’s 19th place at the end of their first season in the third tier.

That will be followed by Saturday’s trip to Macclesfield, a behind-closed-doors match at Huddersfield Town next Tuesday afternoon and a game at Chester FC on July 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Adams takes his Morecambe players to Stalybridge Celtic this evening

They return to the Mazuma Stadium on July 19 when Middlesbrough are the visitors (7pm), with Carlisle United providing the final opposition on July 23.

Ticket details have now been confirmed for Middlesbrough’s visit in a fortnight’s time.

Seated tickets will cost £15 for adults, £11 for concessions and 18 to 22-year-olds, £6 for 14 to 17-year-olds and £5 for under-14s, who must be accompanied by an over-18.

The standing tickets cost £11, £7, £7, £4 and £3 for the respective categories.

Morecambe also go into pre-season with a new sponsor on board as Levitate Recruitment’s name will appear on the back of the home shirt for 2022/23.

Established 10 years ago, Levitate Recruitment help working professionals with background in accounts, audit, corporate finance, forensics, insolvency, restructuring and tax, secure new career opportunities in the UK as well as locations including Australia and the Caribbean.

Levitate director, Scott Lowes, said: “Having grown up in Lancaster and Morecambe, it is a privilege to be able to partner with Morecambe FC and be their back of home shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

“The first live game of football I ever attended was a Morecambe game, and I still always look out for the Boxing Day fixture to see if it is at home, so I can go when visiting family at Christmas.”

Elsewhere, the dates and times for Morecambe’s Papa John’s Trophy group stage matches have now been confirmed.

They host Everton’s U21s on Tuesday, August 30, followed by another home match against Hartlepool United on Tuesday, September 20.