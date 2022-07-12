Morecambe beaten at Huddersfield Town in third pre-season outing

The match, played at Town’s training ground, saw the hosts take victory thanks to Ben Jackson’s first-half double and Jordan Rhodes’ late strike, Jon Obika having halved Morecambe’s deficit in the second period.

The hosts saw Aaron Rowe shoot off target early on before Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley kept out Brahima Diarra’s deflected effort.

Cole Stockton curled an effort over at the other end but Ripley was again called into action, denying Diarra and Jackson.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton was off target early on Picture: Phil Dawson

Another Jackson attempt went wide before he opened the scoring on 39 minutes, running at the defence and finding the bottom corner.

He scored again five minutes later, collecting Rowe’s pass and steering the ball inside the far post.

Ripley kept out an Etienne Camara effort early in the second half before Morecambe pulled a goal back on 65 minutes.

Seven minutes after replacing Stockton, Obika – one of seven subs used by the Shrimps – won back possession and beat keeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

One of Town’s replacements, Josh Koroma, volleyed off target before Rhodes broke through to slot home seven minutes from time.

There was still time for Koroma to send another attempt wide as Morecambe now prepare for Saturday’s trip to Chester.

Speaking afterwards, Morecambe manager Derek Adams told the club website: “I was delighted with the performance, I thought the structure of the team was excellent and you can see that they have a good understanding of each other.

“To come here and play against two teams who had 45 minutes each, both of which saw a lot of very good players, I am pleased with how we adapted to that.”

Huddersfield Town first half: Nicholls, Turton, Toffolo, Edmonds-Green, Lees, Hogg, Jackson, Diarra, Ward, Phillips, Rowe.

Huddersfield Town second half: Bilokapic, Boyle, Ruffels, Spencer, Koroma, Grant, Holmes, Rhodes, Camara, Russell, Pearson. Subs not used: Bright, Chapman