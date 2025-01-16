Morecambe are looking to add further new faces

By Gavin Browne
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derek Adams has potential signings in the pipeline as the Morecambe boss targets further new faces during the winter transfer window.

The Shrimps have already brought in Ryan Schofield and Callum Cooke this week, both players having penned deals until the end of the season.

With their arrivals bolstering the goalkeeping and midfield departments respectively, attention now turns to bringing in someone who can find the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only three teams – Harrogate Town (21), Carlisle United (19) and Tranmere Rovers (18) – have scored fewer than Morecambe’s tally of 22 goals in 24 matches; the primary reason why they sit second-bottom of League Two.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-StuttardMorecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Read More
Manager’s verdict on new signings

“We’re still working on another two players,” Adams confirmed on Thursday morning.

“Will it happen before the weekend? As I speak, I’m unsure, but we don’t have any likely departures at this moment in time either.

“We’re still looking in the forward areas at this moment in time. That’s where I’m looking to add before the weekend if I can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have deals in place for that, loan deals. We have two loan spaces left and the next two signings will be loans.”

One of the club’s forwards, Lee Angol, was on the bench for last weekend’s FA Cup loss at Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has been out since the end of September but won’t be available for a return just yet.

Adams explained: “I had Lee on the bench because we had space for nine substitutes on Saturday.

“He’s probably another week to 10 days away yet, so he may make the Colchester United game (January 25) but he’s supposed to be back for the Bradford City game (January 28).”

Related topics:Derek AdamsHarrogate TownMorecambeShrimpsLeague TwoTranmere Rovers
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice