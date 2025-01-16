Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has potential signings in the pipeline as the Morecambe boss targets further new faces during the winter transfer window.

The Shrimps have already brought in Ryan Schofield and Callum Cooke this week, both players having penned deals until the end of the season.

With their arrivals bolstering the goalkeeping and midfield departments respectively, attention now turns to bringing in someone who can find the net.

Only three teams – Harrogate Town (21), Carlisle United (19) and Tranmere Rovers (18) – have scored fewer than Morecambe’s tally of 22 goals in 24 matches; the primary reason why they sit second-bottom of League Two.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We’re still working on another two players,” Adams confirmed on Thursday morning.

“Will it happen before the weekend? As I speak, I’m unsure, but we don’t have any likely departures at this moment in time either.

“We’re still looking in the forward areas at this moment in time. That’s where I’m looking to add before the weekend if I can.

“We have deals in place for that, loan deals. We have two loan spaces left and the next two signings will be loans.”

One of the club’s forwards, Lee Angol, was on the bench for last weekend’s FA Cup loss at Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has been out since the end of September but won’t be available for a return just yet.

Adams explained: “I had Lee on the bench because we had space for nine substitutes on Saturday.

“He’s probably another week to 10 days away yet, so he may make the Colchester United game (January 25) but he’s supposed to be back for the Bradford City game (January 28).”