Morecambe have named Yann Songo’o as club captain for the 2024/25 season.

The midfielder, who made his 200th League Two appearance in last season’s final game at Swindon Town, begins another campaign with the Shrimps as they visit Walsall tomorrow.

Songo’o has made 91 appearances for the club, either side of spells with Bradford City and Walsall.

“I feel honoured to be named club captain,” the 32-year-old said.

Yann Songo'o is Morecambe's new captain Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

“I want to thank the gaffer (Derek Adams) for putting his trust in me.

“This is a role I don’t take lightly, I’m excited to lead the team into battle every week.

“I’m a natural leader and will run through brick walls for any of my team-mates.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams explained his decision to give Songo’o the armband.

He said: “Yann is a vastly experienced player; he was part of our promotion-winning season back in 2021.

“He is excellent in the dressing room and on the pitch with his communication between the manager and the team.”