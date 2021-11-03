Martin Foyle is named as Shrimps' new head of recruitment

Foyle joins Stephen Robinson’s backroom team this week - the pair have previously worked together at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, where they spent three years together.

As a player, Foyle played more than 550 games representing Aldershot, Oxford United, Southampton and Port Vale, while he gained considerable experience as a manager and a coach at Vale, Bristol Rovers, Hereford United, Southport and York City.

Robinson told Morecambefc.com: “I am delighted that Martin has joined us, we a have a strong working relationship that spans back to our time at Motherwell, his knowledge and experience is invaluable, he can be a real asset to the club.

Martin Foyle

“Martin will not just be coming in as Head of Recruitment, we will be tapping into his experience as a manager and he will be lending a hand throughout the week in training sessions.

“I am sure that his knowledge will be a huge benefit to the club, he has been instrumental in turning free transfers into seven-figure transfer fees and we are hoping that he can unearth some hidden gems for us.”

Director Charlie Appleyard added: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to Morecambe Football Club. He has a proven track record of successful and profitable recruitment.

“This is a key permanent hire for us that will strengthen our playing squad for seasons to come.

“He will be of significant importance in the coming transfer window to bolster and strengthen and complement the current squad we have. Welcome Martin."