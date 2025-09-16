Marshall praises character and goals as Lancaster go top

​​“No-one will want to play us at the moment,” said manager Jimmy Marshall after Lancaster City went top of the Northern Premier League.

Saturday's 3-1 home win over Ilkeston Town stretched the Dolly Blues' unbeaten league run to seven games, six of them won.

It was one of only two NPL Premier games played on an FA Cup weekend and Lancaster took full advantage. Most teams played on Tuesday this week but City remain top on goal difference from Gainsborough Trinity.

​Sam Bailey celebrates scoring from inside his own half against Ilkeston Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Their fourth straight victory was achieved despite trailing at half-time and Marshall told the club's media team: “A bit of a standard was set in the last couple of wins. We weren't quite at the same levels but you have to give the opposition some credit.

“I thought we were pretty good for the whole game. I just thought at half-time there were minor tweaks that needed to be made and we just had to go up half a gear. We showed loads of character second half, good quality and scored three fantastic goals.”

The most memorable of them was captain Sam Bailey's from inside his own half and Marshall added: “He's seen the keeper off his line and executed it brllliantly. Sam has a rocket in his right boot and loads of quality. We need to keep working hard, get everyone rested and ready for a really tough game at Ashton United on Saturday."

Marshall will be without one of last weekend's goalscorers in Ashton-under-Lyne as loanee Bobby Bjork can't face his parent club, though Christian Sloan returned after injury with a cameo role.

n Lancaster have been fined £2,500 by the FA following a charge of spectator misconduct relating to the 3-1 home defeat by Macclesfield in February. £1,000 of that has been suspended for 12 months on the condition no further incidents occur during that time.

A club statement reads: “We would like to express our appreciation to the FA Disciplinary Commission for its thorough consideration of the evidence and for acknowledging the significant steps the club has taken to prevent further issues. We strongly urge all supporters to consider the consequences of their actions, especially behaviours that could bring the club into disrepute. This includes pitch encroachment.”

Anyone wishing to support the club financially is asked to email [email protected].