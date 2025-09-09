Lancaster can 'reach for stars' after beating high-flyers

​​Jimmy Marshall believes his Lancaster City side can “reach for the stars” if they maintain their performance levels.

Marshall's Dolly Blues have pulled level with Northern Premier League leaders FC United of Manchester after wins over two previously unbeaten sides in four days.

They followed Saturday's 3-2 success over Rushall Olympic in Walsall with a 2-0 win against Warrington Rylands at the Giant Axe on Tuesday.

​Steven Yawson has scored three goals in two games for Lancaster City Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lancaster are now unbeaten in six, winning five of them, and Marshall said after the Rushall game: “The style of football is working really well. We know we can compete in this division if everyone is on their game. If we can keep the consistency level, I don't see why we can't keep reaching for the stars.”

Striker Steven Yawson turned Saturday's game around with two goals in a minute and scored the opener against Rylands.

Marshall added: “It's been a bit of a slowburner for him with a three-game suspension carried over from last season. His performances had been pretty good but he needed that first one to go in to get him up and running. He was excellent up front with Dom (Lawson) and they were a constant threat.”

Yawson continued where he had left off against Rylands, seeing a close-range effort blocked on three minutes before opening the scoring in the 22nd, cutting in from the left for a fine solo goal.

Another strong Yawson run set up a shooting chance for Sam Bailey, who then played in brother Charlie to power home the second on 34 minutes.

Dolly Blues keeper Brad Kelly was troubled only once in the first half, saving from Tunde Owalabi, who saw an effort from a free-kick rebound off the bar on 62 minutes.

Lancaster continued to create chances, with substitute Matty Clarke’s effort well held by Luke Pilling.

There were a couple of late scares to survive but the hosts were good value for their win.

The Dolly Blues have replaced Rylands in second spot, behind FC United on goal difference having played a game more. They are at home to Ilkeston Town this Saturday.

Lancaster (v Rylands): Kelly, S Bailey (Clarke 58), Thompson, Amison, Oliver, C Bailey (Coulton 72), Moonan, Bjork (Craig 58), Lawson (Cox 76), Caine, Yawson (Evangelinos 58).