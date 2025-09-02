Marshall calls on Dolly Blues to put FA Cup pain behind them

​​Jimmy Marshall has called on his Lancaster City side to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them and continue their fine league ahead of two big games in the coming week.

Before falling at the first hurdle in the cup on Saturday, beaten 2-1 at home by Northern Premier League rivals Whitby Town, the Dolly Blues had taken 10 points from four games and climbed into the top six.

However, tough tests await in the coming days against two unbeaten sides. They head to the West Midlands on Saturday to face Rushall Olympic before hosting Warrington Rylands next Tuesday.

Jimmy Marshall (centre) wants his Lancaster City side to bounce back from their FA Cup exit Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Both those sides currently share top spot with FC United of Manchester but Lancaster boss Jimmy Marshall told the club's media team: “We've got to remember we are in good form in the league.

“It's a long way to travel to (Walsall club) Rushall but hopefully we'll be more than ready after the work we put in this week.

“We hadn't conceded in three games before Saturday. It hurts because we put an awful lot into the cup but it's done and dusted now.”

Whitby recorded their third successive win over Lancaster thanks to Harley Dawson's goal just before half-time and Donald Chimililo's just after.

Substitute Jim Craig pulled one back in the first qualifying round tie but Lancaster couldn't force an equaliser and Marshall added: “I thought we were the better side but we switched off for two minutes.

“I was a little frustrated to be going in at half-tiem 0-0 but then we switched off for a set-piece and go 1-0 down, a real kick in the teeth.

“We thought we'd get back on top after the break but they take a quick free-kick, our lads aren't watching and we've got a mountain to climb.

“I thought we'd made some good chances but you have to take them when you are in the ascendancy.

“We need to be more clinical but if we keep creating chances we will take them.

“But we can't be too nice - we can't play all that football and then be a soft touch.”

The Young Dollies also bowed out of Youth Cup, losing 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw against Morpeth Town. Daniel Pye (2) and Frankie Simmons were the scorers at the Giant Axe on Monday.