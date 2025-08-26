Marshall satisfied as Lancaster City hit weekend target

Dom Lawson heads Lancaster's second goal to seal victory over Workington on Monday Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

​​Lancaster City hit their target of four points from two holiday weekend games to please boss Jimmy Marshall.

Lewis Mansell and Dom Lawson scored early and late in Monday's game against Workington at the Giant Axe, where the Dolly Blues won 2-0 48 hours after a goalless draw at Gainsborough Trinity.

Ten points from four games have lifted Marshall's side to sixth in the Northern Premier League and the manager told the club's media team: “I thought we worked really hard. We were very good first half and could have been further in front.

"We didn't really get going second half but I didn't really think we were in trouble. It was an unbelievable ball from Joe Amison for a great second goal. We know we can compete in this league but it's about making sure our levels are there every week.”

Mansell was the first to threaten on a sweltering afternoon, forcing Reds goalkeeper Alex Mitchell to save at full stretch. Mitchell couldn't deny Mansell the ninth-minute opener, turning in Jim Craig's cross.

Still awaiting their first win, Workington went close on the half-hour, when Brad Kelly saved from Hayden Atkinson. Steven Yawson looked to mark his full debut with a goal but his curling shot was saved by Mitchell.

Lancaster had a fortunate escape in the opening seconds after the break, when a ball into the box was pushed against the post by Kelly. The ball rolled along the goal-line before being cleared.

Kelly denied Sharif Islam Deans with a double save on 71 minutes to preserve his third successive clean sheet

The points were only wrapped up after the game had entered 10 minutes of added time, Amison teeing-up fellow substitute Lawson to head home at the back post.

The Dolly Blues enter this season's FA Cup on Saturday, hosting league rivals Whitby Town in the first qualifying round. They may be without Christian Sloan, who came off with a hamstring injury late in Monday's game.

Lancaster: Kelly, S Bailey (Amison 74), Coulton, Moonan, Oliver, C Bailey, Sloan (Clarke 84), Bjork, Mansell (Lawson 82), Craig (Caine 77), Yawson (Evangelinos 74)

Forward Marcus Cusani has left Lancaster to drop into NPL West with Runcorn Linnets. The 30-year-old, who joined the club last summer, made 22 appearances and signed off with the winner at Morpeth Town last week.