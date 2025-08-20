Back-to-back Lancaster wins and never-say-die spirit

Jimmy Marshall hailed the character of his Lancaster City side, who have got their season back on track with two wins in four days.

Having lost their first two Northern Premier League fixtures, the Dolly Blues got off the mark with a 3-2 home win over Hebburn Town on Saturday, then went back-to-back on Tuesday as Nic Evangelinos' third goal in two games sealed a 1-0 victory at Morpeth Town.

Lancaster were looking down the barrel of a third straight loss against Hebburn as they entered stoppage-time trailing 2-1. However, Evangelinos' second of the game and a Dylan Thompson strike in the fifth added minute secured three points.

​Nico Evangelinos has scored three goals in two games for Lancaster City Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

After that game, Marshall told the club's media team: “I thought it showed character. I was disappointed with a 20-minute spell in the first half, when we were miles off.

“But they showed a lot of character and dug themselves out of a hole. The subs are kicking us on and we were playing 3-3-4 for a period, which showed how much we wanted to win. We showed that never-say-die attitude and it's fallen for us at the end. We kept with our beliefs and it's come good.”

Evangelinos scored the vital goal on 25 minutes in Northumberland on Tuesday, converting Lewis Mansell's low cross from the left.

The in-form frontman had gone close in the opening five minutes at Craik Park, attempting to lob keeper Dan Langley. Mansell and new signing Steven Yawson, now free from suspension, both saw second-half headers clear the bar.

Matty Griggs and Sam Hodgson fired just wide for Morpeth, though the Dolly Blues continued to create chances as substitutes Jim Craig and Dom Lawson went close. Pat Allington missed the game after an ankle injury on Saturday required hospital treatment.

Lancaster hope their upturn in fortunes continues in the holiday weekend double-header away to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday and at home to Workington on Monday.

Marshall’s men have been drawn at home to league rivals Whitby Town In the FA Cup first qualifying round a week on Saturday.

Lancaster (v Morpeth): Kelly, Amison, Coulton (Clarke 32), Moonan, Oliver, Thompson, Sloan, Bjork (Craig 86), Mansell (Yawson 67), Evangelinos (Cusani 71), Caine (Lawson 67)