Boss Marshall never expected Lancaster City's nightmare start

​​Head coach Jimmy Marshall admits he hadn't foreseen Lancaster City's disappointing start to the season.

Two games into the Northern Premier League campaign, the Dolly Blues are still awaiting their first point and first goal.

Having conceded what proved the winner with the season less than two minutes old at Hyde United on Saturday, Lancaster then went down 2-0 to FC United of Manchester in Tuesday's first game of 2025/26 at the Giant Axe.

Jordan Scanlon of Hyde United finds the Lancaster City net within the first two minutes of the season Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Red Rebels made it back-to-back 2-0 victories as Jay Fitzmartin set up the first for Charlie Ennis on 32 minutes and netted the second himself in the opening seconds of the second period.

Marshall made three changes to the side beaten at Hyde as Joe Amison, Charlie Bailey and Jim Craig started. Craig had the first chance for the hosts on 15 minutes, cutting inside only to see his shot blocked.

After Ennis beat Brad Kelly with a deflected shot, the keeper kept the deficit at one with a save from former Reading and Bolton Wanderers favourite Adam Le Fondre. Lancaster threatened to equalise before the break as captain Sam Bailey had two efforts saved on his 300th appearance and another by Lewis Mansell was cleared off the line.

Despite a series of substitutions, Lancaster couldn't get off the mark in front of almost 800 supporters, and Christian Sloan's blocked shot was as close as they got in the second half.

Their start has come as a shock to Marshall's system and he told the club's media team at Hyde: “I didn't see that coming because we've had a decent pre-season.

“We just lacked the desire and hunger to go against your men. On simple basics like work rate we were way off it. Going 1-0 down, I thought we lacked a little bit of confidence and conviction.”

This Saturday Lancaster host Hebburn Town, another team to have lost their opening two, before visiting Morpeth Town next Tuesday.

The Dolly Blues are anxious for a change of fortune at a time nothing seems to be going right – they had to send back the first batch of replica home kits due to a printing error.

A club statement reads: “We've made our disappointment clear to the supplier and are pushing hard for a quick turnaround.”