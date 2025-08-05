Big selection decisions for Lancaster boss Marshall

​Boss Jimmy Marshall admits he has “loads of options” before finalising his Lancaster City side for Saturday's Northern Premier League opener at Hyde United.

Having beaten AFC Fylde 2-1 at The Giant Axe on Saturday, Marshall's side completed their pre-season programme with a 2-2 home draw with Fleetwood Town Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Despite being 2-0 down at half-time following a red card for new signing Bobby Bjork, the Dolly Blues hit back to share the spoils.

Jim Craig scored both Lancaster's goals in the win over AFC Fylde Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Charlie Bailey pulled one back from Jim Craig's fine pass on 56 minutes, then Lewis Mansell equalised on 75 with a penalty he won himself. A Fleetwood side littered with players with first-team experience were two up after 25 minutes courtesy of Donnie O'Boyle and Pele Smith.

Lancaster were trailing 1-0 to National League North club Fylde after an hour, when Marshall made wholesale changes and two goals by substitute Craig won the match.

Marshall has plenty of food for thought and told the club's media team. “Fylde came out really sharp but after the first five minutes I thought we were terrific. We wanted the first-half team to give us a good footprint, then the others would kick us on and it worked to perfection. The lads off the bench will start on Tuesday.”

Asked if Saturday's win had made his selections for Hyde more difficult, Marshall replied: “Definitely. People will think today's starting XI will start next Saturday but that wasn't the case. We want to give everyone an equal opportunity and we'll mix it up again on Tuesday.

“These are good decisions because we'd be worried if we didn't have options at this stage. It's important we get the right minutes into the lads and with one extra game we'll be good to go.”

The addition of the Fleetwood game was also important for the club's finances following the cancellation of last Tuesday's meeting with crisis club Morecambe. Chairman Andy Baker appealed to supporters who had bought tickets to help the club by not claiming a refund.

Bjork has rejoined on a six-month loan from Ashton United. The 20-year-old midfielder ended last season at Lancaster, playing 11 games and scoring against Blyth Spartans.

Lancaster, who have also signed goalkeeper Will Owen, play their first home game of the season against FC United of Manchester next Tuesday