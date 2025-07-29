Brayden Shaw takes a break and offers 'special thanks' to Lancaster City

​​Brayden Shaw will not be returning to play for Lancaster City in the immediate future as he takes time away from the game after a very difficult period.

The midfielder completed his first season at the club despite personal heartache as a rare blood cancer claimed the life of his younger sister Kia.

The club offered staunch support, raising funds for the grief-stricken family, and Shaw stated: “I'd like to say a special thank you to everyone at Lancaster City for last season.

Lancaster City players supported teammate Brayden Shaw during his family tragedy Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

"I can't thank you all enough for the love and support you showed me, the family and Kia.

“A tough year, starting off with a four-month injury, then the unimaginable loss of my little sis and then a disappointing end to the season. But we stayed up and it was those Saturdays that kept me going.

“Not in a position at the minute to commit to next season, both physically and mentally. Time to take a bit of time out – could be weeks, could be months.

“Lancaster will always be a special club to me and all our family. A place my sister finally came to watch me play in her final months. I'll remember that forever.”

Lancaster play their final pre-season match at home to National League club AFC Fylde this Saturday.

Tuesday's scheduled friendly against Morecambe was cancelled following Shrimps' suspension from the National League and the Dolly Blues could not find alternative opponents at short notice.

It means Jimmy Marshall's side haven't played since goalless draw at Garstang last Tuesday.

But after eight warm-up games, the manager is happy with his side's preparations and told the club's media team: “The last friendly will be more about out-of-possession stuff, being solid and looking to penetrate when we get the ball. We've had a really good blend of pre-season games.

“With all the dominance we had at Garstang, we'd have liked to put the ball in the net but we were wasteful, and they put bodies on the line and defended well.

“But we rotated, got more minutes into players with no injuries, which is the key for us.

“We really need to ramp it up to start looking like what we might look like in the first game of the season at Hyde.”