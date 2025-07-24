Dolly Blues in bid to improve facilities at Lancaster City ground

Lancaster City Football Club hopes to boost its facilities by extending the clubhouse at Giant Axe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has submitted an application to Lancaster City Council for a small extension to its existing building at the ground in West Road.

If permission is granted, the club is then expected to apply for a cash grant from the Premier League Stadium Fund, which helps smaller clubs to improve their amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s first team currently plays in the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division while the Lancaster City Ladies play in the Lancashire Women’s County League.

Giant Axe. Image: Google

Extending the club house would improve kitchen, bar and toilet facilities and would make the club’s activities more viable for the future while also boosting community links, according to planning reports.

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee will consider the details on Monday July 28.

The land is owned by Lancaster City Council so rules require councillors on the planning committee to consider the application rather than only planning officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new extension would have a flat roof and be finished in pebble dashing to match the existing building. It would have an improved kitchen and accessible toilet area, helping the club meet league regulations.

A council planning report states: “The extension will appear as modest and subservient to the existing football stadium, finished in matching materials that will help blend into the existing built form.

"The inclusion of a flat roof differs from the existing roof arrangement. But because of the different roof types of the existing building, incorporating a pitched roof would not be possible.

"But given the modest scale, siting within the football ground and limited viewpoints from public areas, the proposal would not result in any adverse visual impacts on the wider area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The building will incorporate energy-efficient insulation materials, high performance glazing and doors and LED lighting. The extension could also provide for solar panels in the future, if required.”

Planning reports include comments from Sport England. It has consulted with the Football Foundation and states: “The development appears to be predicated on improving the hospitality, bar, food and beverage facilities for spectators attending men’s National League System matches as well as any other stadia pitch use, such as men’s Under-18 and Under-23 fixtures, as well as Lancaster City FC Women, who play on the pitch at Tier 7 of the women’s pyramid system.

“Lancaster City FC men’s first team plays at National League System Step 3. The proposal is required to address non-compliance with stadia accreditation regarding toilet facilities.

"The plans are known to Premier League Stadium Fund officers and a submission for funding to help deliver the project is currently at pre-application stage. A grant application is expected to be submitted subject to achieving planning consent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers are recommending the club’s application be approved.

The report adds: “The council has made the recommendation in a positive and proactive way to foster the delivery of sustainable development, working pro-actively with the club to secure development that improves the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area.”