Morecambe completed their summer transfer work with a deadline day loan move for Salford City striker Marcus Dackers on Friday.

The 21-year-old has joined the club for the rest of the season, becoming the Shrimps’ 19th arrival following Derek Adams’ return as manager in June.

He is now the third out-and-out striker on the books at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, joining Hallam Hope and Lee Angol.

A former Wales international at U16 and U17 levels, Dackers was initially part of Manchester City’s Academy set-up before joining Brighton and Hove Albion in 2015.

New Morecambe loan signing Marcus Dackers Picture: Salford City FC

After six years on Brighton’s books, he moved back north when joining the Ammies in July 2021.

Three months later, he was loaned to Stalybridge Celtic and scored eight times in 10 matches before being recalled for his senior Salford debut in November of that year.

Dackers then spent the second half of that season on loan at Chester, scoring nine goals in 20 matches along the way.

Two loan moves to Southend United then came, either side of similar spells with Woking and Altrincham.

However, he has featured in all five of Salford’s league and cup games this season.

He started the defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy respectively.

There were also appearances off the bench in League Two matches with Vale, Bradford City and Chesterfield.

Adams said: “We’re delighted to bring Marcus in on a season-long loan from Salford City, he now strengthens our attacking options going forward.”