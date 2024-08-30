Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams maintains his Morecambe players are improving match-by-match as they look to break their League Two duck tomorrow.

The Shrimps sit bottom of the table, without a point or a goal after three games, as they welcome Newport County AFC to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Adams has seen enough of late to suggest that things can turn around as they host a Newport team getting used to life under new boss Nelson Jardim.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Adams said of tomorrow’s match.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“Our performances have been strong without getting the wins that everyone requires.

“Performance-wise, we’re getting stronger each week and we just need to get the goals to win games of football.

“Newport have picked up some good results. We’ve watched both of the games (wins against Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley) but the teams playing against them had good opportunities.

“As always, when a new manager comes in, the styles are different as well as passages of play and personnel; they have changed slightly from last season.”

Morecambe may be able to call upon Charlie Brown and Paul Lewis after their recent absences with injury.

Both have trained this week and could be in contention for squad places provided they come through training today without any issues.

Whoever plays will be charged with helping to ensure Morecambe’s fortunes change for the better at both ends of the pitch after last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Doncaster.

A mistake from keeper Stuart Moore gifted the winner to Harry Clifton, while referee Scott Tallis failed to send off home defender Brandon Fleming for pulling back Gwion Edwards and denying him a clear run on goal.

That incident followed frustration at another refereeing decision during Morecambe’s defeat at Walsall on day one of the season.

Adams explained: “We had clarification on the game at Walsall, where Albert Adomah’s challenge was a straight red card.

“We’ve now had clarification on Saturday and that was a straight red card as well.

“That doesn’t help us because we’ve had two games where the opposition should have had red cards.

“The thing was both refs quite clearly stated the decision was correct but, after watching it back, they changed their minds and decided they were sendings off.”