Lancaster sign forward Yawson as Paul says farewell to ladies' team

​​Forward Steven Yawson has become Jimmy Marshall's first new signing as Lancaster City boss.

The 25-year-old wideman was a prolific goalscorer in Marshall's Milnthorpe Corinthians side and has since spent the last three seasons with Kendal Town.

A former Morecambe youth player, Yawson's two senior appearances for the Shrimps included an EFL debut against Wycombe Wanderers eight years ago.

​A fitting send-off for joint-manager Paul Winstanley at Lancaster City Ladies’ final match of the season Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

He scored 16 goals for Kendal in 2024/25 and Marshall is delighted to be reunited with Yawson. The Dolly Blues boss said: “He’s an exciting player, who gets you on the edge of your seat. I’m sure he’s a player that the fans will really take to.

“He's a wide player, who has pace, is really tricky and can go past players. He creates and scores goals. He likes to get at players and I’m really happy we’ve got him on board.”

Yawson, whose signing is subject to league and FA approval, joins the eight senior players from last season who have signed up to remain at the club for 2025/26.

They are captain Sam Bailey, Charlie Bailey, Aaron Bennett, Lewis Coulton, Marcus Cusani, Dom Lawson, Lewis Mansell and Christian Sloan.

The club also confirmed that Josh Abbott and Ed Ikpakwu have been invited to pre-season training.

The Dolly Blues have fixed their first pre-season friendly for Friday, July 4 away to Lostock St Gerard's (6.45pm).

The club is to run two squads for young players next season – an Under-23 development squad and an Under-18 squad, which will enter the FA Youth Cup. Interested players are invited to email for further details: LancasterCity18s23[email protected]

Lancaster City Ladies completed their season with a 2-0 win over Carlisle United at the Giant Axe on Sunday.

If was a fitting farewell for Paul Winstanley, who is to leave his role as joint-manager. Paul has run the team with Becky Upjohn for the past two seasons and is to be replaced.

He said: “There is so much further this team can go. With the support of the club, the community and our fantastic supporters, this team will go from strength to strength, and will be something the whole city can be proud of for many years.”​​​​​​​