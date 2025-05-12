Lancaster City Football Club: a heartbeat of the community

Lancaster City Football Club would like to extend their thanks to BID Lancaster for offering the chance to spotlight the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’ve attended a match at the historic Giant Axe or are a regular supporter, they hope this introduction helps you get to know them better.

Founded in 1911, Lancaster City Football Club has always been based at the Giant Axe on West Road, one of the most picturesque football grounds in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the stunning Lancaster Castle, Priory and Lancaster Railway Station framing the ground to the east, the venue offers a truly unique backdrop.

Lancaster City's Giant Axe.

The club competes in the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division.

Over the past four years, the board of directors has prioritised making Lancaster City FC not just a place for football, but a central part of the Lancaster community.

They believe that the club should be about much more than Saturday and Tuesday games – it should be a resource for the city, benefiting everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make this vision a reality, the club has introduced a number of community-focused initiatives. Their ‘Dollies in the Community’ programme works with local primary schools and grassroots football clubs, offering them the chance to be featured as their School or Team of the Week or to walk out as matchday mascots.

They also support local veterans through a weekly coffee morning at the ground, and this season, the club proudly launched two competitive veterans’ football teams who play in a regional league.

Their commitment to youth football continues to grow, and the women’s team is now a vital part of the club’s success.

The club is always open to conversations with businesses, organisations or individuals interested in partnering with them or collaborating on projects.

For sponsorship opportunities, or for more information, please contact club chairman Andy Baker at [email protected]