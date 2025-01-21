Lancaster City's bid for 'confidence boost' backfires against Longridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster City's bid for a confidence-boosting win over Longridge Town backfired on Tuesday, when they exited the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy and continued a disappointing start to 2025.

​The Dolly Blues have had to settle for one point from their three Northern Premier League fixtures since the turn of the year, suffering back-to-back defeats over the past week away to Stockton Town and Leek Town.

It prompted manager Chris Willcock to name a strong side for Tuesday's Challenge Trophy quarter-final at home to Longridge.

​Nico Evangelinos started at Leek and scored against Longridge Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

However, the North West Counties League strugglers equalised from the spot with the last kick of the 90 minutes before winning on penalties.

There were chances at both ends throughout, Longridge's Kier Barry saving well from Brayden Shaw and Marcus Cusani to keep the game goalless at half-time.

Lancaster hit the front four minutes after the restart, when Barry tipped a free-kick against the crossbar only for Nico Evangelinos to ram home the rebound.

But a Longridge team who won in the league for the first time in four months last weekend refused to surrender and were rewarded with a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time.

Top scorer Liam Atkinson converted it to force a shootout which Longridge won 4-3 after the outstanding Barry saved twice.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 loss at Leek, Willcock had vowed to “go in as strong as possible” against Ridge to “get some confidence back into the team”.

Instead the “mistakes and lack of concentration” which the boss rued in Staffordshire remain a concern ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Hebburn Town.

Willcock told the club's media team: “Two big mistakes cost us (at Leek). We should have dealt with both better and that's why we lost.

“Like in so many games this season, we were in the ascendancy but one moment's lack of concentration and we find ourselves behind. We're giving soft goals away and losing off the back of that. It was a great opportunity to get ourselves eighth in the table but we find ourselves going in the opposite direction (they stand 11th).”

The home game against Prescot Cables, frozen off on January 11, has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 11.