Boss Chris Willcock buzzing for big year at Lancaster City

​Lancaster City boss Chris Willcock feels “a real buzz around the Giant Axe” as he embarks on his second year at the helm.

Willcock marked his first anniversary in the post on Sunday, having won 15 of his 41 games, with 14 draws and 12 defeats.

It was a quiet weekend for Willcock’s side, with the postponement of Saturday's home match against Prescot Cables, a fixture rearranged for Tuesday, February 11.

Chris Willcock gave a positive message to Lancaster fans after a year in charge Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lancaster haven't played for two weeks since the goalless draw with Mickleover Town but now face three matches in seven days, starting with a visit to County Durham this Wednesday to face Stockton Town.

The Dolly Blues are away again on Saturday to Leek Town before hosting North West Counties League club Longridge Town in next Tuesday's Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy quarter-final.

With 33 points, Lancaster are three points and two places behind Stockton and occupy ninth spot in the Northern Premier League, the position they finished in last season.

Willcock gave an upbeat verdict on the past 12 months, saying: “Last season we finished ninth after overcoming some inherited tough challenges both on and off the field, and this year we've worked tirelessly to drive the club forward.

“We've secured an exciting new kit deal, brought new sponsors on board, assembled a strong squad and laid the groundwork for an academy.

“Gate numbers are up, the sponsors' box is regularly booked out and it's fantastic to see enthusiastic supporters backing us every week. I feel there's a real buzz around the Giant Axe and I'm really enjoying my time here.”

The Willcock era got up and running last January with a run of three straight wins and six games unbeaten. However, four straight defeats followed in March before another three-match winning run brought encouragement ahead of 2024/25.

Lancaster didn't lose until the 10th game of the current league season (at Hebburn Town), though that run featured five successive draws.

Lancaster head to Stockton-on-Tees unbeaten in three, including two further draws. Indeed, City have drawn exactly half of their games – 12 – more than any other club in the competition. Willcock will be looking to turn more of those into wins as he launches into year two.