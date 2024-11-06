Lancaster City ins and outs as boss bids to bounce back against Ilkeston

New signing Nathan Caine could make his Lancaster City debut at home to former club Ilkeston Town on Saturday as manager Chris Willcock seeks a response after last weekend's 5-1 hammering at Macclesfield.

Unbeaten Northern Premier League leaders Macc have won 13 of this season's 15 games but Willcock was far more concerned with his side's failings.

He told the club's media team: “The second half was a tough watch. That was really disappointing and we lost our way massively. We lost our heads, lacked communication and the goals were really preventable.”

​Lancaster City take time out at Macclesfield to show support for the family of player Brayden Shaw, whose sister Kia has a rare blood cancer. Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Former Mansfield Town midfielder Caine joined Widnes in the summer from Atherton Collieries and has made 16 appearances this season for the NPL West high-flyers.

Willcock said: “Nathan is a very good athlete and footballer. He has goals to his game and has played in a number of positions. He did exceptionally well for me at Stalybridge …. until he broke his leg at Lancaster!”

In a busy week of comings and goings at Giant Axe, Andre Mendes was back in goal at Macc, paving the way for James McClenaghan to move on to Stalybridge Celtic.

Mendes made 33 appearances for the Dolly Blues before leaving the club in February. The 21-year-old has been playing for Prescot Cables this season. McClenaghan had become Lancaster's number one this term, making 19 appearances.

It started so well for Lancaster at Macclesfield with Dylan Thompson opening the scoring. Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Also leaving the club are Jacob Holland-Wilkinson and Jack Byrne. Central defender Byrne has joined NPL rivals Hyde United, having made 10 appearances since his summer move from Widnes. Holland-Wilkinson has returned to parent club Chorley after his latest five-game stint with City.

Pat Allington has joined Northern League club Kendal Town on a dual-registration basis following a similar arrangement last season. He has made 12 Dollies appearances this term.

And boss Willcock fears Christian Sloan could be missing “for a while”, having been forced off injured in the first half against the Silkmen.

Four games without a win – they had drawn the previous three – have left Lancaster 11th with 21 points.

To mark Remembrance weekend, the club will offer free entry to all military veterans on Saturday.