​​Lancaster City need to break their habit of giving opponents a two-goal start if they are to take anything from table-toppers Macclesfield this weekend.

Manager Chris Willcock admits it has been “frustrating” to see his side concede the first two goals in their last two Northern Premier League fixtures, though they have recovered to draw both 2-2 at Giant Axe.

Lancaster recorded their third successive home draw on Saturday, when Aaron Bennett's second-half strike and Charlie Bailey's blistering volley five minutes later secured a share of the spoils with Hyde United.

Dom Lawson made his 100th Lancaster appearance against Hyde Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Beaten only twice in the NPL Premier, ninth-placed draw specialists City have lost fewer games than any other club except unbeaten leaders Macclesfield.

Willcock’s side visit the Silkmen this Saturday and he told the club's media team: “We didn't deserve to be two down (to Hyde) but we didn't create as much as I'd have liked in the first half.

“The players have stuck in there and believed they could get something out of the game. At 2-2, I thought there was only one winner and we were much better than last week (another 2-2 draw with Ashton United).

"Giving goals away like we did always makes life difficult but the lads showed great character.”

Willcock knows they must not make life so difficult against a Macclesfield side who have taken 38 points from a possible 42, conceding only 10 goals.

He added: “They are favourites to win the league and we have to be at it full tilt. We have to be extremely compact and dogged out of possession, but when everyone is on the same page we can be a handful for any team.”

Two midfielders made their Dolly Blues debuts against Hyde: Josh Abbott had joined the club the previous day from New Mills, while Brayden Shaw had been hampered by a hamstring injury since signing in the summer.

Willcock said: “Brayden has leadership skills and will help us to organise with and without the ball. His experience will be invaluable to us going forward.

“Josh was at Manchester United until he was 18. When he gets his feet under the table and gets to know everyone, his qualities will start to shine through and he will be a really good addition to the squad.”