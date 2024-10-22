Mansell adds new dimension but Lancaster City aren't complete package for Willcock
Mansell scored the equaliser as the Dolly Blues recovered from a 2-0 half-time deficit to earn their eighth draw in 14 Northern Premier League games this season.
Willcock told the club's media team: “When Lewis gets fully up to speed and gets half a dozen games under his belt, we'll see an even bigger improvement.
“Nico (Evangelinos) and Dom (Lawson, Saturday's other scorer) have benefited from Lewis coming into the team and giving us a different dimension. He's always a threat.
“First half, I thought we looked disjointed, lacked communication and were well off it on all the basics. We allowed them to dictate the whole 45. From where we were at half-time, I have to be happy with the point.”
Willcock admits a complete 90-minute performance remains elusive, adding: “We've controlled many of the games we've drawn for long periods, but we haven't been clinical or have made a mistake to enable the opposition to get something.”
Ninth-placed Lancaster face a third successive home game on Saturday against Hyde United, who are two points and two places above them.
Veteran striker Chris Dagnall has left the club due to work commitments. The widely travelled former Rochdale and Crewe Alexandra frontman made nine appearances, having signed in the summer.
Meanwhile, Lancaster City FC Ltd have revealed details about their public share offer announced last week.
Supporters and businesses may apply to buy shares in £300 packages of 30 £10 shares. The offer is open to new and existing shareholders.
A club statement reads: “By investing in Lancaster City FC, you’re not just buying a share – you’re becoming an integral part of our club's journey. Your contributions will help us improve our squad, enhance matchday experiences and continue our commitment to community engagement.”
Applications should be made to the club secretary at [email protected].
Full details are available on the club website at https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/lancastercity/news/
Chairman Andy Baker will discuss the scheme at a Q&A session in the club bar after Saturday's game.