Lancaster City bring in former Manchester United and Burnley youngster

The 19-year-old’s arrival was announced on Tuesday evening following the Dolly Blues’ latest pre-season outing: a 6-1 defeat of a local combined XI at Giant Axe.

Gallagher-Allison becomes the eighth new signing over the summer, following on from the arrivals of Brad Carroll, Jake Connelly, Brad Hubbold, Nico Evangelinos, Dale Whitham, Jamie Mellen and Dom Lawson.

Fell has freshened up his squad during the close season before their Northern Premier League Premier Division opener at home to Nantwich Town on Saturday, August 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City new signing Calen Gallagher-Allison and assistant boss Graham Lancashire Picture: Phil Dawson

The hope is those new signings can help the club to enjoy a much more successful season this time around, having finished 11th in the table at the end of the last campaign.

Gallagher-Allison had agreed a move to the Dolly Blues after featuring in several of their warm-up outings ahead of the new season.

He had featured as a trialist in the matches against Skelmersdale United, Blackburn Rovers and Southport, along with the behind-closed-doors fixture against AFC Fylde.

A central defender who can also play at left-back, the teenager had been a product of Manchester United’s Academy before making the move to Burnley’s U23 set-up.

Gallagher-Allison is expected to feature again when the Dolly Blues return to pre-season action on Saturday.

That sees them travelling to Widnes for a match kicking off at the earlier time of 1pm.

Fell had previously explained the thinking behind the trip to Widnes, who play on an artificial pitch, saying: “We know that when we play three or four sides in our division next season, those games are going to be on 3G and 4G.

“We wanted to get a bit of an indication as to what that was like.”

Saturday’s hosts have been busy themselves over the summer, having announced a fifth new recruit with the arrival of former AFC Fylde youngster Jordan Wynne.

The 24-year-old, who had also spent time with Everton, Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before featuring for clubs including Runcorn Linnets, Hyde United, Prescot Cables and Trafford, had most recently figured for Bootle.