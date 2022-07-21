Lancaster City squad is taking shape ahead of new season

And that means there's every chance Fell could bolster his ranks with further signings.

The City boss continues to run the rule over a number of triallists and there is every possibility other players could come available as clubs higher up the pyramid trim their squads.

Fell has always insisted that he likes to operate with a squad of around 20 during a campaign which means

Curtis Anderson was injured against AFC Fylde (photo: Phil Dawson)

"There's not many places left available in the squad," said Fell.

"Are we in the market for another defender? Yes we are and we are doing our best to bring one in.

"There's probably a couple of areas that we would want an extra player in – another forward or winger if we change shape.

"We will no doubt have one or two more in by the end of pre-season whether that will be from the current crop of triallists is difficult to say.

"We have probably got a few triallists in areas where we are already well subscribed.

"You have to remember, we have still got plenty of time before the season starts.

"There will probably be knock on in terms of players from higher up the leagues and player will come on our doorstep.

"But I am more than satisfied with what we have got at the moment. If the season started tomorrow, I would be fairly satisfied with what we have got at the moment to go into the first game at home to Nantwich."

A depleted City outfit were beaten 3-0 by AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Saturday and the mixed team of first-team regulars, triallists and youngsters were beaten by Garstang 3-0 at the Riverside.

They have a concern over goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, who came off early against the Coasters after suffering a kick in the face. He spent time in hospital and required some dental treatment.

Dolly Blues stalwart Paul Jarvis – who has returned to the club this summer – also came off in the early stages against Fylde with an injury.