New Lancaster City striker Dom Lawson has been likened in his style to England great Gary Lineker​​​​​​​

The 25-year-old has been on trial at Giant Axe this summer after enjoying a hugely successful season in the West Lancashire League.

Lawson plundered 27 goals for Thornton Cleveleys as they won the Premier Division title for the first time.

That goal tally has alerted clubs higher up the pyramid with City inviting the forward to train with them.

Lancaster City new boy Dom Lawson (photo: Phil Dawson)

He has notched three goals for the Dolly Blues so far and Fell sees no reason why he cannot make the step up to semi-professional football and be a success in the Northern Premier League.

He has likened him to former Dolly Blue Brad Carsley who proved he could score goals at this level after initially making his name with Longridge Town then of the West Lancashire League.

He adds to the complement of attacking options Fell has at his disposal which includes Nico Evangelinos, Joe Davidson, Charlie Bailey and Jake Connelly.

"Dom’s been really, really good,” said Fell. “I have compared him to Brad Carsley because Brad was the same – he scored 30-odd goals in the West Lancs League and then made the step up to the NPL and continued to score goals at that level. I am convinced he will do the same.

"He’s an old fashioned striker – almost a Gary Lineker-type poacher.

"He makes super runs into some really good areas where strikers can score goals, he has that instinct about him.

"He’s not come from a a pro club, he’s got that rawness about him but I have really enjoyed working with him.

"I really think we can make him better and become the player that we want him to be.

"But he's already shown that he looks a threat. On Tuesday night against Southport, he’s created two or three chances for himself.