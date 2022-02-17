Lancaster City boss Mark Fell laments inconsistency of his team

The Dolly Blues looked to have set themselves up for a real tilt at the NPL Premier Division play-offs over the final few months of the campaign after beating league leaders Matlock Town last Saturday week.

However, they were unable to build on that when they lost 1-0 at FC United of Manchester the following Tuesday and then were swept aside by the league’s form side Scarborough Athletic 2-0 at Giant Axe at the weekend.

After such a strong performance against Matlock, Fell was disappointed with what was then served up in the following games.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

City’s inconsistency means they sit in mid-table, well clear of the danger zone but 10 points adrift of Warrington Town in fifth place.

“We are such a frustrating team at the moment,” said Fell, who was absent from the game at the weekend due to work commitments.

“We did what we did against Matlock where we actually created a load of chances, but ultimately did not manage to do the same in the next two matches. They were games against teams who play differently to Matlock but are certainly no worse than Matlock .

“The table does not lie, Matlock are top of the league.

“So we can’t pick and choose when we perform.

“We can’t pick and choose which games we turn up for and which games we apply ourselves for. That is my biggest concern at the moment, rectifying that.”