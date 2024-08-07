​​Lancaster City FC ended pre-season on a winning note but manager Chris Willcock warned of an “unforgiving” Northern Premier League campaign ahead, which begins at home to Basford United this Saturday.

The Dolly Blues completed their preparations with a 2-1 victory over League Two Accrington Stanley at Giant Axe, which left Willcock satisfied but certainly not getting carried away.

He told the club's media team: “It was a great exercise and I was really pleased with our fitness levels against a full-time team.

​Lancaster City line-up in their new away strip to defend an Accrington Stanley free-kick Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

“Thanks to them for coming strong in both halves. They really respected us and I'm really pleased with many aspects. We've looked at a couple of different shapes with different personnel.

“It will help from a confidence point of view but pre-season is over.

"Now it's points for prizes and some of the inconsistencies we've shown in pre-season will have to go out of the window because this league is unforgiving.”

Stanley made a strong start on Saturday as Alex Henderson headed against the crossbar and Tyler Walton gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead, firing home at the second attempt.

Lancaster responded well as Christian Sloan's header from a corner struck the outside of the far post and Sam Bailey's effort was well saved by Michael Kelly.

The equaliser arrived on 20 minutes, when a trialist bundled the ball in after Sloan's shot was blocked.

Lancaster made four substitutions and changed their kit for the second half, unveiling their new lilac away strip.

They scored the winner on the hour, when Jamie Mellen's header was helped over the line by Dom Lawson.

The win Willcock really wants is on Saturday against a Nottingham side who finished just one place above the relegation zone last season. The Dolly Blues then head to Workington next Tuesday for their first away fixture.

The boss added: “Every team is looking for a 'W' on the first day but it will be a really tough opener.

“Basford have had a change of manager and mindset (Martin Carruthers took over late last season), and I expect them to be very strong.”

Lancaster team (v Accrington): Trialist, S Bailey, Trialist, Moonan, Trialist, Ikpakwu, Mellen, Sloan, Lawson, Dagnall, C Bailey; Subs: Allington, Byrne, 2 Trialists