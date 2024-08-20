Lancaster City 0 Warrington Rylands 0: Willcock calls for ruthless streak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Chris Willcock's calls for Lancaster City to be more ruthless in front of goal weren't heeded as his side played out a 0-0 draw with Warrington Rylands at Giant Axe on Tuesday.

It was a third successive Northern Premier League draw for the Dolly Blues, who had plenty of chances in the first half.

Lancaster gave a full debut to latest signing Aaron Bennett, who joins the club from FC United of Manchester with an impressive goalscoring record.

​Chris Willcock has called for Lancaster City to be more clinical with the chances they create Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The 20-year-old midfielder is a Preston North End youth product, who also had spells at Altrincham and Warrington Town.

Bennett was the first to test Luke Pilling with an early shot and the Rylands keeper also saved from Chris Bailey.

Lancaster had repeatedly been foiled by the woodwork in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Blyth Spartans and the habit continued a Nic Evangelinos rattled the crossbar from a corner by Aaron Fleming, who was making his full debut.

When Lancaster's efforts were on target Pilling got in the way, saving from Harrison Beeden and Dom Lawson. Evangelinos did beat the keeper from 30 yards shortly before the break but his effort flew just over.

Rylands were the only side to get the ball in the net, though Ntumba Massanka's 'goal' was ruled offside.

The visitors went on to claim their first point of the season and had good chances in the second half, when James McClenaghan saved well from Sam Burns and Jack Burton's low effort flew just wide.

Lancaster are still unbeaten but their finishing will remain a concern for Willcock, who told the club's media team after the Blyth game: “We haven't been ruthless enough. We were on top for 80 minutes and should be coming away with three points. We want to be more creative, as were were today, but we need that bit of knowhow to see games out.”

With six points from their first four games, Lancaster are back at Giant Axe on Saturday to face early strugglers Matlock Town ahead of a holiday Monday visit to Mickleover Sports.

Lancaster host Barnoldswick Town in the first qualifying round of the FA on August 31. The North West Counties League club won 4-2 at Northwich Victoria in Tuesday's preliminary round replay.