​​Lancaster City have four points from their first two games of the Northern Premier League season thanks to last-gasp goals.

After Jamie Mellen's stoppage-time strike sealed Saturday's 3-2 victory over Basford United at Giant Axe, the Dolly Blues picked up a point at Workington on Tuesday courtesy of Nic Evangelinos' equaliser deep in added-time.

Evangelinos scored City’s first of the season from the penalty spot on Saturday, then finished a goalmouth scramble to make it 1-1 in Cumbria three days later.

​Nic Evangelinos has been on target in both games for Lancaster this season Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Chris Willcock made two changes to the side which twice came from behind to beat Basford, with Lewis Coulton making his debut and Patrick Allington returning. There was a familiar face on the City bench, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson having rejoined on a dual registration deal with Chorley.

A Workington side managed by former Dolly Blues boss Mark Fell took the lead on 25 minutes, when Ceiran Casson volleyed home.

Keeper James McClenaghan was the visitors' man of the match and got down well to deny Jamie Allen early in the second half.

Evangelinos looked the likeliest to respond for Lancaster, steering an overhead effort into the side-netting, then seconds later shooting inches wide after cutting into the box from the right.

And when home keeper Alex Mitchell saved Christian Sloan's volley from the edge of the area it looked like it wasn’t Lancaster's night … but Evangelinos had other ideas.

Defender Harrison Beeden has started both games after signing last week from NPL rivals Whitby Town.

The 21-year-old is a Rotherham United product who racked up an impressive 77 appearances over two seasons at Whitby.

Willcock praised his side's “character and spirit” after the victory over a Basford side who finished with nine men, though he felt there was much to improve on.

He told the club's media team: “The way we defended in the first half was not acceptable.

“To have three different scorers is always pleasing but we'll have to do better from a creative point of view to open teams up.”

Lancaster's busy start to the season continues at Blyth Spartans on Saturday before Rylands visit Giant Axe next Tuesday.