Lancaster boss Chris Willcock wary of Gainsborough side in false position

By Andy Moore
Published 11th Dec 2024, 00:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​​Manager Chris Willcock has warned his Lancaster City side that they will be facing “a quality, top-10 side” when they return to action at Giant Axe on Saturday, even though opponents Gainsborough Trinity are languishing in 20th place in the Northern Premier League.
placeholder image
Read More
Chris Willcock ponders 'freshening up' Lancaster City squad during break

A thrilling run to the second round of the FA Cup is a reason the Lincolnshire side have fallen so far behind in the league – they have played seven fewer games than the Dolly Blues.

The Lancaster boss is more concerned about his own side's form as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Whitby Town last time out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
​Aaron Bennett was voted Lancaster City player of the month after scoring five goals in November Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHYplaceholder image
​Aaron Bennett was voted Lancaster City player of the month after scoring five goals in November Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

City have had two weeks to reflect on that display as they look to makes amends in back-to-back Saturday home games before Christmas, starting against Gainsborough.

Willcock told the club's media team: “They have had a fantastic FA Cup run and a narrow defeat (1-0 at League Two Harrogate Town). They shouldn't be where they are in the league but it's because of the games they need to catch up.

"We are playing a quality top-10 side and have to perform better or we'll have back-to-back defeats very quickly.”

The Dolly Blues boss believes his side's mentality was all wrong at Whitby and added: “If we want to turn up and apply ourselves like that, we'll struggle to win football matches. Once again I question the mindset against a team who have had a really tough start to their campaign.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After three fixtures went ahead in the NPL Premier last weekend, Lancaster remain ninth with 28 points.

Their visit to Basford United has been pushed back two months from January 4 to Saturday, March 8.

That's because the Nottingham club will be in FA Trophy fourth-round action on the first weekend of 2025.

Related topics:LancasterLancaster CityGainsboroughLincolnshireWhitby TownHarrogate Town
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice