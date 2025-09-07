"I was extremely disappointed to lose": Morecambe manager reflects on another defeat

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal said his players need to take the positives from Saturday’s defeat at Boreham Wood.

The Shrimps went down 3-0 against one of the National League’s early pacesetters, in a game where they were forced to play with 10 men for the second half after Terrell Agyemang was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

Lewis Richardson’s early goal, followed by Matt Rush’s double, meant it was four consecutive defeats for the Shrimps.

With injuries to Gwion Edwards and Yann Songo’o also having an effect, Johal said his players gave their all in difficult circumstances.

He said afterwards: “I was extremely disappointed to lose. I thought, at times, we had a good performance and the team looked like we wanted it to look.

“The lads are beginning to understand the style of play we want and we created a lot of chances in both halves of the game with 11 and 10 men – but the way we conceded the first two goals was disappointing.

“We need to be better and more aggressive in those situations – and to track runners and limit space – but I still have to give the players credit for their overall display and the fitter they get, the more they will do that.

“We have had five games and seven training sessions – and only two of those have been days where we have actually worked.

“To have the level of performance we had in the National League after two-and-a-half weeks of being together is something the boys can be really proud of.”