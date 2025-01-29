Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams was left to rue the same old story after watching Morecambe suffer yet another single-goal defeat on Tuesday.

The Shrimps were beaten 1-0 at Bradford City, the 10th time they have lost a league game by that score this season.

Calum Kavanagh’s first-half goal proved the difference as Morecambe failed to find the net for a ninth time in their last 11 matches.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “There was nothing in the game, it was a game of very few chances.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“I thought we contained Bradford and we have to do better in the 18-yard box by getting on the end of things.

“We haven’t created enough good opportunities in the match but that has been the story of our season.

“We have got into good areas, maybe not made the right pass or the right cross, but we gave the goal away.

“Bradford don’t win the game, we give the game to Bradford by giving the big opportunity away.

“Bradford were there for the taking, there’s no doubt about it; they didn’t cause us a lot of trouble.

“We were giving our all, the players always do; we just lack that final bit of creativity, taking a big opportunity in the game.

“When they make a mistake, we don’t capitalise on it. When we make a mistake, the opposition do capitalise on it.

“I didn’t think there was much between the teams. We get in so many good areas but we fail to either hit the target or get on the end of it

“That’s what has to be better but the players are trying ever so hard.”