Derek Adams: Morecambe's players deserved their victory
Derek Adams was full of praise for his Morecambe players after their vital 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Thursday evening.
Goals from Liam Shaw and Jensen Weir gave the Shrimps a much-needed third league win of the campaign.
It was their first victory in 12 matches and made it five home games without defeat.
The victory also leaves them only four points from safety with fifth-bottom Burton Albion their next opponents on Sunday.
Adams said: “I’m just delighted for the players because they deserved the victory.
“They’ve been unfortunate at times this season not to have won more games.
“This was a magnificent display that produced superb goals and I just thought, over the night, it was a fabulous performance from the players.
“It was just a terrific display of how to play football; to pass it, to move, to create openings, and the goals were absolutely out of this world.
“Overall, it was a really top performance from a top group of players.”