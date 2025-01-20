Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe’s prolonged wait for a takeover hasn’t been a distraction for the players at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, says Luke Hendrie.

The Shrimps were prepared for sale in September 2022 but no deal has been completed by the owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham, much to the frustration of supporters and the board as well as players and managers past and present.

“The takeover stuff isn’t a distraction for us as players,” Hendrie told SportsBoom.com.

“We just come in every day and focus on working as hard as we can to get a result at the weekend.

“All of that stuff away from the club is out of a lot of people’s control and certainly out of our control.

“All we can do is try to get the fans on our side and, to be fair, they’ve been amazing even when results haven’t gone our way. They’ve really stuck by us.

“There might be stuff going on at a lot of clubs but, as players, you have to focus on what you can control.”

Although Morecambe are second-bottom of the table, five points from safety, Hendrie has hailed the squad’s togetherness.

The 30-year-old added: “The one thing that’s been a constant has been the positivity in the dressing room.”

“There have been so many times in games where we’ve come away with more positives than negatives, even though we haven’t got the results.”

“The dressing room has real togetherness. That hasn’t wavered one bit to be honest and we’re going to need that this season.”