Business as usual for Lancaster City during cold snap

Last weekend’s cold snap resulted in the postponement of the Dolly Blues scheduled away game at Nantwich Town.

Weather forecasters have predicted that temperatures are likely to rise slightly, although are expected to dip towards Christmas.

City took the opportunity to train at the weekend and will continue to do this week in preparation for this weekend’s NPL Premier Division fixture at Radcliffe.

Lancaster forward Nico Evangelinos in action against Marine (photo: Phil Dawson)

An enforced break in play also give Fell the opportunity to get some of his injured players back to full fitness.

Long-term absentee Charlie Bailey has returned to training, while Jake Connolly is expected to have his hernia repaired this month.

"I think we have to be fairly pragmatic that we are going into postponement season,” said Fell.

"We need to plan for that. The lads will come in.

"It’s a chance to re-set and it will give us some time to get some of our injured back.

"Charlie Bailey is now very close. He had his first training session in three months last week.

"He’s feeling good and it gives Andrew Teague more time to continue his rehabilitation.

"I know he has come on from the bench in the last two games but the more time we can give him to get back to full fitness, the better.

"That leaves us with only Jake Connolly on a long-term injury, which is crazy considering how many players we had out earlier in the season.

"He needs a hernia operation and we expect that to happen over the Christmas period.

"We will just carry on as normal over this period. We can’t afford too much time off because we need them to be sharp and fit for Radcliffe and the Christmas programme.”