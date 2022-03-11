Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium is new donation centre for Ukrainian refugees
Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium has become a donation point for essential items to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Donations are being accepted in main reception at the Mazuma Stadium from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, which will then be collected by co-chairman Rod Taylor, before being transported to Ukraine.
Unfortunately they will not be taking donations on a matchday.
To aid the collection process and to avoid any wastage only items on the list of essentials should be donated.
Please note that the club cannot accept items of clothing unless they are specifically listed below.
The essential items are:
Blankets
Sleeping bags and mats
Thermos flasks
Pillows
Raincoats
New underwear for men, women and children
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Shower gels, shampoos
Hairbrushes
Instant food
Instant milk for babies
Canned food
Energy bars
Wipes
Nappies
Torches and batteries
Bed linen
Sanitary products
There will also be a bucket outside the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday March 12 ahead of the Sky Bet League One fixture against Cheltenham Town, where the Rotary Club will be helping to raise funds for Ukraine.
John and Alison Herd from the Spar shop on Thornton Road, Morecambe are also collecting essential items for the Ukrainian refugees.
If you can help please take your items to the Spar shop or contact Rod Taylor on 07785 736324 or email [email protected] to arrange a pick up.
Please ensure that clothing, bedding blankets etc are in good clean condition.
You can donate baby milk, nappies, toiletries, sanitary products, clothes and children’s books as well as bedding.