Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium is new donation centre for Ukrainian refugees

Donations are being accepted in main reception at the Mazuma Stadium from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, which will then be collected by co-chairman Rod Taylor, before being transported to Ukraine.

Unfortunately they will not be taking donations on a matchday.

To aid the collection process and to avoid any wastage only items on the list of essentials should be donated.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium is becoming a donation centre for Ukrainian refugees. Picture from Google Street View.

Please note that the club cannot accept items of clothing unless they are specifically listed below.

The essential items are:

Blankets

Sleeping bags and mats

Thermos flasks

Pillows

Raincoats

New underwear for men, women and children

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Shower gels, shampoos

Hairbrushes

Instant food

Instant milk for babies

Canned food

Energy bars

Wipes

Nappies

Torches and batteries

Bed linen

Sanitary products

There will also be a bucket outside the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday March 12 ahead of the Sky Bet League One fixture against Cheltenham Town, where the Rotary Club will be helping to raise funds for Ukraine.

John and Alison Herd from the Spar shop on Thornton Road, Morecambe are also collecting essential items for the Ukrainian refugees.

If you can help please take your items to the Spar shop or contact Rod Taylor on 07785 736324 or email [email protected] to arrange a pick up.

Please ensure that clothing, bedding blankets etc are in good clean condition.