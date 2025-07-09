A report released today has uncovered an increasing number of complaints about healthcare at a Lancashire prison - and some ‘major’ concerns.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for HMP Lancaster Farms has published its 2024-25 annual report. Issues raised in the report include problems men had accessing specialist mental health services, delays accessing dental and GP services, as well as hospital appointments when moving between prisons, and withdrawal from pain medication.

Key issues include:

The number of health care complaints from prisoners to the IMB increased from 28 in 2023-24 to 81 in 2024-25.

The administration of medication was described as a “major concern”. Medication is not delivered/collected from local pharmacies, and inspectors said: “We have had several applications from men seeking medication day after day, only to be told that it has not arrived yet. On occasion, we have been told that the prisoner has not requested their medication with enough notice (7-10 days), but this is clearly not always the case. There have been times when men have gone without medication, which could not only damage their physical and mental wellbeing but also threaten good order and discipline in the prison.”

At times the wait to access counselling was five months, and seven months for a dentist appointment, meaning some prisoners were released before being able to access the appropriate care.

Other concerns include “continuing high levels of self-harm among a small handful of prisoners” and challenges of the mental health system meaning that those with challenging and complex mental health needs continue to be accommodated at the establishment rather than being transferred to more specialist secure mental health facilities.

During the year, there have also been spikes in the levels of violence, prisoner debt and substance misuse. However, over the whole year, figures are not dissimilar to those of 2023-2024. The board has also identified a number of instances where prisoners (especially those on the induction wing) have not been provided with basic bedding and/or clothing due to shortages of prison stock.

HMP Lancaster Farms. Photo: Google Street View

Positives

However, the Board states that “to a large extent, prisoners at HMP Lancaster Farms are treated fairly and humanely, with considerable care taken by prison staff to treat prisoners with decency and respect. In-cell telephony has continued to work well at the prison by enabling prisoners to contact friends and family.”

They also point out:

The appointment of a Neurodiversity Support Manager has made a tangible difference in the visibility of men with neurodiverse needs. In addition, a new unit has been introduced that supports 18 neurodivergent men in a smaller and less intimidating environment.

The CrossFit project continued to provide prisoners with a positive focus based on fitness. The Board is impressed by the programme and continues to monitor the positive impact it has on participants.

IMB Lancaster Farms Vice Chair, Robin Talbot, said: “Particular delays arise when men move between prisons. Staff do their best to try and ensure continuity of care, but we have noted instances where information or medication has not transferred from other prisons, and where men have been disadvantaged by needing to join new waiting lists at Lancaster Farms. In addition, the national shortage of specialist mental health care services means that men cannot move as quickly as they should from Lancaster Farms to more appropriate settings.”

“Just one example”

Campbell Robb, Chief Executive of social justice charity, Nacro, said: “HMP Lancaster Farms is sadly just one example of poor healthcare in prisons. We are increasingly hearing about people in prison not being able to get the healthcare they need.

“Our recent survey of prison leavers found many stories of people not getting the medical help they need, being left with untreated injuries, having medication withdrawn, being driven to swapping or buying medication off other prisoners and even performing dentistry on themselves.

“We must focus on creating an environment in which people have the best chance to turn their lives around on release, supporting good health is central to that. Only with a focus on rehabilitation will it be possible to see the positive change so desperately needed within our prisons.”

Management

HMP Lancaster Farms is a category C resettlement prison, with accommodation for up to 5601 adult male prisoners during the reporting year.

A number of prison services are provided on a contracted-out basis. Healthcare services were provided by Spectrum Community Health community interest company until the end of March 2024. Spectrum also provided the substance misuse service, with mental health services subcontracted to Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust and pharmacy services being managed in house. However, since April 2024, all of these services are now run by Practice Plus Group. Dental services are provided by Time for Teeth. Seetec delivers the commissioned rehabilitative service (CRS), while accommodation support with social inclusion is delivered by both Seetec and The Growth Company.

Practice Plus Group, Time for Teeth and Seetec have all been contacted for comment. Seetec do not provide counselling services to the prison.