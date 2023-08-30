News you can trust since 1837
TV crews spotted in Heysham once again as filming continues for ITV crime drama The Bay

More filming has been taking place in Heysham for the newest series of ITV crime drama The Bay.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

TV crews and actors were at various locations in Heysham today, Wednesday, where they made the most of the sun to film some of series five.

These photos by Janet Packham show the crew at work, as well as some of the cast in between shoots.

Crews have been in Morecambe and Heysham over the past couple of months, as well as in Glasson Dock.

ITV confirmed in May that a fifth series of the show was in the pipeline.

Daragh Carville, the Lancaster-based writer of the series, posted on Facebook: “Thrilled that The Bay is coming back for a fifth series.”

A teaser for series five says: “The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family."

Cast and crew in a picturesque location for a spot of filming.

Cast and crew in a picturesque location for a spot of filming. Photo: Janet Packham

A cameraman at work.

A cameraman at work. Photo: Janet Packham

Cast and crew on the way to the next location.

Cast and crew on the way to the next location. Photo: Janet Packham

The Bay star Marsha Thomason (left) spotted among those present for filming.

The Bay star Marsha Thomason (left) spotted among those present for filming. Photo: Janet Packham

