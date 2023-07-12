News you can trust since 1837
TV crews – and an air ambulance – spotted in Heysham as filming continues for ITV crime drama The Bay

Action has been spotted in Heysham as filming gets under way for the newest series of ITV crime drama The Bay
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

TV crews and actors were at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday, where they made the most of some dry weather to film action for series five.

These photos by Mags Carr show in detail some of the work currently going into filming, including the use of an air ambulance landing at the scene.

Crews arrived in Morecambe last week, and since then have been on location in the Festival Market as well as in Heysham village.

Filming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags CarrFilming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags Carr
ITV confirmed in May that a fifth series of the show was in the pipeline.

Daragh Carville, the Lancaster-based writer of the series, posted on Facebook: “Thrilled that The Bay is coming back for a fifth series.”

A teaser for series five says: “The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family."

Filming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags CarrFilming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags Carr
The air ambulance flying in to Heysham Barrows as part of the filming. Photo by Mags CarrThe air ambulance flying in to Heysham Barrows as part of the filming. Photo by Mags Carr
Filming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags CarrFilming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags Carr
An air ambulance at Heysham Barrows as part of the filming. Photo by Mags CarrAn air ambulance at Heysham Barrows as part of the filming. Photo by Mags Carr
Filming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags CarrFilming for series five of The Bay at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday. Photo by Mags Carr
