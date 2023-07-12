TV crews – and an air ambulance – spotted in Heysham as filming continues for ITV crime drama The Bay
TV crews and actors were at Heysham Barrows on Tuesday, where they made the most of some dry weather to film action for series five.
These photos by Mags Carr show in detail some of the work currently going into filming, including the use of an air ambulance landing at the scene.
Crews arrived in Morecambe last week, and since then have been on location in the Festival Market as well as in Heysham village.
ITV confirmed in May that a fifth series of the show was in the pipeline.
Daragh Carville, the Lancaster-based writer of the series, posted on Facebook: “Thrilled that The Bay is coming back for a fifth series.”
A teaser for series five says: “The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family."